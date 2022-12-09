Three amendments on ballot as Louisiana voters head to the polls

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana voters will decide on three amendments when they head to the polls Saturday.

Also included will be some runoffs from the Nov. 8 election as well as some local tax renewals.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Calcasieu announced Friday that some polling locations have changed.

Click HERE for more on what’s on Southwest Louisiana’s ballots.

Click HERE for individual ballots and for specifics on where to vote.

Click HERE for more on the amendments.

  • Amendment 1 - Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana.
  • Amendment 2 - Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission.
  • Amendment 3 - Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.

