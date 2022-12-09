SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022.

Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer.

William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown, Florida: Contempt of court.

Natalia Alissa Flores, 24, Houston: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Michael George Francis, 44, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Michael Harrison Moss, 61, Sulphur: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Kristi Marie Cowen, 42, Mont Belvieu, Texas: Theft less than $1,000.

Alexis Blaire Wiemann, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.

Harold Keith Ramuar, 59, Sulphur: Revocation of parole.

Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Martin Simons, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession (2 counts); remaining after forbidden.

Joshua Smith, 23, Humble, Texas: Simple burglary; out-of-state detainer.

David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court.

Jason Lee Hornsby, 48, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession (2 counts); drug paraphernalia.

Lester McKinley Reed, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a business; resisting an officer.

Willie Ray Reese, 47, Hayes: Parole violation.

Keith Mitchell Newman, 31, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia; speeding.