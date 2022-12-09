SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022.
- Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer.
- William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown, Florida: Contempt of court.
- Natalia Alissa Flores, 24, Houston: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
- Michael George Francis, 44, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
- Michael Harrison Moss, 61, Sulphur: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.
- Kristi Marie Cowen, 42, Mont Belvieu, Texas: Theft less than $1,000.
- Alexis Blaire Wiemann, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.
- Harold Keith Ramuar, 59, Sulphur: Revocation of parole.
- Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.
- Jeffrey Martin Simons, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession (2 counts); remaining after forbidden.
- Joshua Smith, 23, Humble, Texas: Simple burglary; out-of-state detainer.
- David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court.
- Jason Lee Hornsby, 48, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession (2 counts); drug paraphernalia.
- Lester McKinley Reed, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a business; resisting an officer.
- Willie Ray Reese, 47, Hayes: Parole violation.
- Keith Mitchell Newman, 31, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia; speeding.
- Derrick Deon Piggee, 48, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; Schedule II possession; First-offense synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.
