SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022.

  • Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia.
  • Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer.
  • William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown, Florida: Contempt of court.
  • Natalia Alissa Flores, 24, Houston: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Michael George Francis, 44, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Michael Harrison Moss, 61, Sulphur: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.
  • Kristi Marie Cowen, 42, Mont Belvieu, Texas: Theft less than $1,000.
  • Alexis Blaire Wiemann, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Harold Keith Ramuar, 59, Sulphur: Revocation of parole.
  • Sean Matthew Downs Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Jeffrey Martin Simons, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession (2 counts); remaining after forbidden.
  • Joshua Smith, 23, Humble, Texas: Simple burglary; out-of-state detainer.
  • David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court.
  • Jason Lee Hornsby, 48, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession (2 counts); drug paraphernalia.
  • Lester McKinley Reed, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a business; resisting an officer.
  • Willie Ray Reese, 47, Hayes: Parole violation.
  • Keith Mitchell Newman, 31, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia; speeding.
  • Derrick Deon Piggee, 48, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; Schedule II possession; First-offense synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.

