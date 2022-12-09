Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say.

Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.

Patrol officers stopped a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description Wednesday, according to police. It was occupied by Benjamin Suire, 36, and Robert Anthony Bebee Jr., 29, both of DeRidder.

Investigators identified Bebee as the suspect from the surveillance footage and Suire as the driver, police say.

Police found most of the stolen property at Bebee’s home, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Police found other items they believe to be from stolen packages, but they have not found the owners.

Suire and Bebee were booked on counts of theft and criminal conspiracy, police say. Bebee was also booked on narcotics offenses.

The DeRidder Police Department asks residents to contact them if they see something suspicious so they can patrol the area.

Experts urge extra caution during the holiday season against the threat of porch pirates.

