St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck

A bus carrying St. Louis' girls basketball team was involved in accident at Enterprise...
A bus carrying St. Louis' girls basketball team was involved in accident at Enterprise Boulevard Second Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported on the bus, although some non-life-threatening injuries were reported in the other vehicle.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon.

There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

There were non-life-threatening injuries reported by the occupants of the other vehicle, Treadway said.

Treadway said the bus was traveling northbound on Enterprise when it was struck by the other vehicle, which was traveling on 2nd Street.

The basketball team was headed to the Lake Arthur Lady Tiger Invitational basketball tournament in Lake Arthur.

