St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon.

There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

There were non-life-threatening injuries reported by the occupants of the other vehicle, Treadway said.

Treadway said the bus was traveling northbound on Enterprise when it was struck by the other vehicle, which was traveling on 2nd Street.

The basketball team was headed to the Lake Arthur Lady Tiger Invitational basketball tournament in Lake Arthur.

