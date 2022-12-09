S.J. Welsh ASL students spread holiday cheer by signing Christmas carols

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students at S.J. Welsh Middle School are taking their holiday spirit to a creative level, performing Christmas carols in American Sign Language.

These students are learning a new skill not because they have to, but because they want to, and the results are very rewarding.

“I love being in this class because I think it’s just like cool in just like the everyday life, if I ever see someone to be able to communicate with them and sign with them,” said Camille Rembert.

Most of the students in Ms. Guidry’s eighth grade class are not deaf, but they are taking the class as an elective course.

Their joy comes from being able to communicate in a new way, especially with their fellow student Keven Robinson, who is deaf. It’s all part of an effort to make the holiday brighter with some Christmas carols.

Robinson said he couldn’t feel more grateful for their curiosity.

“My friends here, they want to learn sign language and I teach some of them as well and I feel good about that,” he signed.

Student La’kyn Jones can relate because her grandmother is deaf as well.

“At first I didnt know sign language. My stepdad taught me my ABC’s so that I can learn how to spell my name,” she said.

Jones is not the only one with a loved one who is deaf.

“I have a daughter that is deaf and she is now 27 years, and when she was young that’s when I began sign language, to be able to communicate with her,” Ms. Guidry said.

Ms. Guidry said she received a lot of support from the deaf community at that time, and now she has the chance to give back - and what better way to do that than with Christmas cheer and love.

As there is a shortage of ASL interpreters, the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding free classes in January. Details will be announced in the future.

