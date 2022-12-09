McNeese holds fall commencement ceremonies

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is holding morning and afternoon commencement ceremonies Friday.

The Legacy Center is hosting both the 9:30 a.m. ceremony and the 3 p.m. ceremony. Different colleges graduated in each ceremony.

A mother and her son are among the graduates at McNeese’s 159th commencement.

Brandie Hayden is receiving a degree in mathematical sciences with a concentration in math education 6-12 and Brandon is receiving his degree in health and human performance with a concentration in sport and wellness management, according to McNeese.

“I am grateful to have had a loving and supportive mother throughout my childhood and to have had the opportunity to attend college,” Brandon said. “Graduating with my mom is something that I will be able to cherish.”

Brandon Hayden and Brandie Hayden, son and mother, both received their bachelor’s degrees at...
Brandon Hayden and Brandie Hayden, son and mother, both received their bachelor’s degrees at Friday’s 159th commencement at McNeese State University.(McNeese State University)

Brandie plans to teach math, while Brandon plans to work toward a master’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in exercise physiology at McNeese and then apply to a physical therapy program.

Brandon, a kicker with the McNeese Cowboys football team, is also eligible to play for the Cowboys next season.

