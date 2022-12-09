McNeese holds fall commencement ceremonies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is holding morning and afternoon commencement ceremonies Friday.
The Legacy Center is hosting both the 9:30 a.m. ceremony and the 3 p.m. ceremony. Different colleges graduated in each ceremony.
A mother and her son are among the graduates at McNeese’s 159th commencement.
Brandie Hayden is receiving a degree in mathematical sciences with a concentration in math education 6-12 and Brandon is receiving his degree in health and human performance with a concentration in sport and wellness management, according to McNeese.
“I am grateful to have had a loving and supportive mother throughout my childhood and to have had the opportunity to attend college,” Brandon said. “Graduating with my mom is something that I will be able to cherish.”
Brandie plans to teach math, while Brandon plans to work toward a master’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in exercise physiology at McNeese and then apply to a physical therapy program.
Brandon, a kicker with the McNeese Cowboys football team, is also eligible to play for the Cowboys next season.
