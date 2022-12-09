McNeese Cowgirls Softball Schedule Released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday the McNeese Cowgirls Softball schedule was released to the public. The Cowgirls will kick off their season on February 10th as they will host the Cowgirl Classic. Some key match-ups for the season will be Houston on March 15th, UL Lafayette on April 4th, and LSU on April 18th. All three of those game will take place on the road for McNeese. The Cowgirls home opening conference series is set for March 24th and 25th against Texas A&M Commerce. And then the Southland Conference Tournament returns to Lake Charles as it starts May 9th and then ends on the 12th for the championship game.

2023 McNEESE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE:

FEB. 10-12 COWGIRL CLASSIC (Central Arkansas, UAB, Idaho St., Texas Southern)

FEB. 17-19 at North Texas Tournament (Kentucky, South Dakota, UT-Arlington, North Texas)

FEB. 20 vs. WASHINGTON

FEB. 21 vs. SOUTH ALABAMA

FEB. 24-26 COWGIRL CLASSIC II (Stephen F. Austin, Ole Miss)

MAR. 1 vs. GRAMBLING

MAR. 3-4 at Texas Tournament (Princeton, UL-Lafayette, Tennessee Tech, Texas)

MAR. 8 at UL-Lafayette

MAR. 10 at UL-Monroe

MAR. 11 at UL-Monroe

MAR. 15 vs. HOUSTON

MAR. 17 *at Incarnate Word

MAR. 18 *at Incarnate Word

MAR. 21 at LSU

MAR. 24 vs. *TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

MAR. 25 vs. *TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

MAR. 29 at Sam Houston

MAR. 31 *at Lamar

APRIL 1 *at Lamar

APRIL 4 vs. UL-LAFAYETTE

APRIL 7 vs. *NORTHWESTERN STATE

APRIL 8 vs. *NORTHWESTERN STATE

APRIL 11 at Houston

APRIL 14 vs. *NICHOLLS

APRIL 15 vs. *NICHOLLS

APRIL 18 vs. LSU

APRIL 19 vs. UT-ARLINGTON

APRIL 25 *at Southeastern

APRIL 26 *at Southeastern

APRIL 28 vs. *TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

APRIL 29 vs. *TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

MAY 5 *at Houston Christian

MAY 6 *at Houston Christian

MAY 9-12 - SLC TOURNAMENT (LAKE CHARLES)

