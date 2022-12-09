50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Cowgirls Softball Schedule Released

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday the McNeese Cowgirls Softball schedule was released to the public. The Cowgirls will kick off their season on February 10th as they will host the Cowgirl Classic. Some key match-ups for the season will be Houston on March 15th, UL Lafayette on April 4th, and LSU on April 18th. All three of those game will take place on the road for McNeese. The Cowgirls home opening conference series is set for March 24th and 25th against Texas A&M Commerce. And then the Southland Conference Tournament returns to Lake Charles as it starts May 9th and then ends on the 12th for the championship game.

2023 McNEESE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE:

  • FEB. 10-12 COWGIRL CLASSIC (Central Arkansas, UAB, Idaho St., Texas Southern)
  • FEB. 17-19 at North Texas Tournament (Kentucky, South Dakota, UT-Arlington, North Texas)
  • FEB. 20 vs. WASHINGTON
  • FEB. 21 vs. SOUTH ALABAMA
  • FEB. 24-26 COWGIRL CLASSIC II (Stephen F. Austin, Ole Miss)
  • MAR. 1 vs. GRAMBLING
  • MAR. 3-4 at Texas Tournament (Princeton, UL-Lafayette, Tennessee Tech, Texas)
  • MAR. 8 at UL-Lafayette
  • MAR. 10 at UL-Monroe
  • MAR. 11 at UL-Monroe
  • MAR. 15 vs. HOUSTON
  • MAR. 17 *at Incarnate Word
  • MAR. 18 *at Incarnate Word
  • MAR. 21 at LSU
  • MAR. 24 vs. *TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE
  • MAR. 25 vs. *TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE
  • MAR. 29 at Sam Houston
  • MAR. 31 *at Lamar
  • APRIL 1 *at Lamar
  • APRIL 4 vs. UL-LAFAYETTE
  • APRIL 7 vs. *NORTHWESTERN STATE
  • APRIL 8 vs. *NORTHWESTERN STATE
  • APRIL 11 at Houston
  • APRIL 14 vs. *NICHOLLS
  • APRIL 15 vs. *NICHOLLS
  • APRIL 18 vs. LSU
  • APRIL 19 vs. UT-ARLINGTON
  • APRIL 25 *at Southeastern
  • APRIL 26 *at Southeastern
  • APRIL 28 vs. *TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI
  • APRIL 29 vs. *TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI
  • MAY 5 *at Houston Christian
  • MAY 6 *at Houston Christian
  • MAY 9-12 - SLC TOURNAMENT (LAKE CHARLES)

