LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting that left 1 dead

All lanes have reopened on I-10 East at I-10/I-110.
According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.

According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

All lanes on I-10 Eastbound at the I-10/I-110 split reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

