Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery

More money is headed to SWLA in Hurricane Laura relief funding.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

  • $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Assessment Building campus related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,996,791 to the Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation for permanent repairs related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,559,988 to the City of Lake Charles for permanent restoration to the damaged Wastewater Plant B-C related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,458,765 to the City of Lake Charles for damages to the Police Department Training Center related to Hurricane Laura.

