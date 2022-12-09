Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$3,064,864 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Assessment Building campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,996,791 to the Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation for permanent repairs related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,559,988 to the City of Lake Charles for permanent restoration to the damaged Wastewater Plant B-C related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,458,765 to the City of Lake Charles for damages to the Police Department Training Center related to Hurricane Laura.

