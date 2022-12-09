Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura.
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
- $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura.
- $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Assessment Building campus related to Hurricane Laura.
- $1,996,791 to the Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation for permanent repairs related to Hurricane Laura.
- $1,559,988 to the City of Lake Charles for permanent restoration to the damaged Wastewater Plant B-C related to Hurricane Laura.
- $1,458,765 to the City of Lake Charles for damages to the Police Department Training Center related to Hurricane Laura.
