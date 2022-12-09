Job training, resources offered for for ex-offenders in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Region 5 American Job Center and Louisiana Workforce Commission held a Second Chance Job and Resource Fair Thursday to help ex-offenders and others who have been involved in the justice system.

In partnership with the United Way’s Calcasieu Prisoner Reentry Initiative, the event at the SOWELA Regional Training Center introduced job seekers to employers and job training programs.

SOWELA offers training programs for aspiring certified medical assistants and pipeline technicians, as well as those looking to get into the culinary or HVAC fields. More training programs will be added as demand grows for specific jobs.

“And we have a lot of options. We have our two year degrees, traditional two year degrees, but we also have the short-term training, which kind of falls in our division where we try to help out and try to provide a really good return on investment,” said SOWELA Workforce Solutions Executive Director Dr. David Lafargue. “We got a lot of growth and people are seeing it, and word of mouth is one of the best advertisements.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.