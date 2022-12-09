FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog tonight; rain and storms likely by early Sunday

Visibility forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fog hung around until late this morning and is finally moving out, allowing some sunshine in this afternoon. This will help warm temperatures up to near 80 degrees over the next few hours as the sun makes a return. With similar weather conditions in place, we’ll start to see the sea fog returning tonight after sunset. First along the coastal parishes and working north through the area through the late-evening and overnight hours. Another dense fog advisory will likely be issued for the entire viewing area, and this fog will likely hang around again until mid to late-morning Saturday.

Rain and storms likely early Sunday (KPLC)

Saturday will be a lot like today in the sense that rain chances will be low, and some sunshine returns by afternoon, sending highs tomorrow up to around 80 degrees again. We are tracking a weak frontal boundary today that remains stalled up around the Ark-La-Tex region. This front will meander southward and into Southwest Louisiana by early Sunday morning. This will bring a few rounds of rain and storms to the area by early Sunday morning, possibly even before sunrise.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

So while rain and storms are likely on Sunday, we may begin to see some breaks by afternoon as it’s not expected to rain all day. In addition, the severe weather threat is low, but will be a little greater with a stronger storm system set to push through Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

Stronger storm system Tuesday night (KPLC)

This will be a much more potent storm system and will have the potential to produce widespread severe weather across much of the Gulf coast region Tuesday into Wednesday. For now, it’s too early to know exactly what modes of severe weather will be greatest for Southwest Louisiana, but go ahead now and plan for disruptive weather to be an issue if you have plans to travel or be outdoors Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Severe weather potential Tuesday into Wednesday (KPLC)

Rain should end rather early in the morning on Wednesday and temperatures will turn sharply cooler later in the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

