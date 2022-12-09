DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to hear the public’s thoughts on replacing the “outdated” I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

DOTD is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“This has been an ongoing discussion for 30 years. I mean we’ve been trying to get something done here,” State Rep. Phillip Tarver said.

Tarver is now urging the public to come to the meeting, as it may be your last chance to make sure your voice is heard or to get your questions answered about plans for a new I-10 Bridge.

“People need to know this is one of our last chances to have our input on this project,” he said.

Tarver said the project draws from the pockets of taxpayers in Louisiana, and he hopes residents take interest in how that money is being used.

“A billion dollars of state money,” Tarver said. “We haven’t done anything with any federal money yet. It’s going to cost quite a bit more than what we’ve put aside, but it’s a billion dollars of your tax dollars from this state.”

He said the bridge itself has become a generational problem, but this public hearing makes the solution that much closer.

“It is a huge ordeal in terms of transforming our skyline, transforming our future,” Tarver said. “It’s a big, big infrastructure project and it’s going to take quite a few years to have it come to pass once they get started, but it’s very important that we hear from the public and that you have your opportunity to have your say what your concerns are and what your questions are.”

DOTD is hoping to collect comments and public input for its draft environmental impact statement.

The public hearing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Pryce/Miller Recreational Center at 216 Albert St. in Lake Charles.

