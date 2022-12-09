Day Two of the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers Invitational Tournament recap

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Thursday was the second day of the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers Invitational Tournament.

Seven games took place Thursday evening between two gyms.

The first game was Natchitoches Central vs. Barbe and it didn’t take Lady Bucs very long to get a lead as they scored right off the tip-off and didn’t look back. Barbe took this one 54-48.

The next game took place at 4:30, as Southside took on South Beauregard. South Beauregard controlled from start to finish as they won 66-28 over the Sharks.

Ville Platte then took on the DeRidder Lady Dragons at 5:00. DeRidder started out this one well, but in the end fell 50-31 to the Lady Bulldogs

In the forth game of the night, Lafayette battled it out against the the Jennings Lady Bulldogs. And it was a tough night for Jennings as they fell 63-16 to the Lady Lions.

Next the hosts Lake Arthur took on North Vermillion, and this game was thrilling from start to finish as the game went to overtime. The Lady Patriots topped the Lady Tigers 46-45.

In the sixth game of the night, it was two locals in Welsh an Sulphur. The Lady Tors continued their winning ways as they took down the Lady Hounds 46-20

And the the final game of the night at 8:00 was Iota taking on Saint Louis Catholic. Louisiana Tech commit Paris Guilory and the Lady Saints dominated this game on defense as they won 49-22 over the Lady Bulldogs.

The Tournament is back for the final day tomorrow. Six games will be staggered over the course of the evening between the two gyms.

DAY 3 GAMES-

Lake Arthur vs. Jennings at 4:00 pm

Oakdale vs. Southside at 4:00 pm

Saint Louis Catholic vs. Natchitoches Central at 5:30 pm - (Game has been cancelled)

Barbe vs. North Vermillion at 5:30 pm

Welsh vs. Ville Platte at 7:00 pm

Iota vs. Sulphur at 7:00 pm

