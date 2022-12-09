CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Rum cake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No holiday table is complete without rum cake.

And you don’t need a lot… a little goes a long way!

This recipe is definitely a good one because it comes straight from my mama’s kitchen!

INCREDIENTS

RUM CAKE

2 cups of flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

Small box instant vanilla pudding mix

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 stick of unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1/2 cup milk

4 large eggs

1/2 cup of rum

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

½ cup of pecan pieces

SYRUP GLAZE

1 stick of unsalted butter

1/4 cup water

1 cup of sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup of rum

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

PECAN GLAZE

½ stick of butter

½ cup of light brown sugar

3 tablespoons of milk

¼ cup of pecan pieces

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

¼ cup of rum

1 cup of confectioner’s sugar

DIRECTIONS

Cream the butter & sugar.

Then add ½ cup of vegetable oil & 1/2 cup of milk.

In a separate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, salt, and one small box of instant vanilla pudding. Pour dry mixture into wet mixture.

Next add 4 eggs, one at a time.

Stir in 1/2 cup of rum and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract.

Spray a bundt pan with cooking spray.

Line the bottom of the pan with pecans.

Pour batter on top.

Bake at 325 to 50 to 55 minutes.

While cake is baking, make a syrup glaze that you will pour over the cake when it comes out of the oven. Poke holes in the cake and pour half of syrup glaze while cake is still in pan.

Let cake cool. Then flip onto serving plate and pour the rest of the syrup glaze on top.

Let cake set overnight to absorb all of the flavors.

The next day, top the cake off with pecan glaze.

