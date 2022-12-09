Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office proposes new school security position

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is hoping a new position in his department will help make schools safer in Calcasieu Parish.

The proposal will go before the school board next week.

“Many school districts now have this particular person in place. What can this person do to help the teachers and the principals make sure that our school stays safe. The police work we’re doing already,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Now this is to help coordinate our efforts with the school board to make sure we’re doing everything with what we have to keep our children safe.”

Sheriff Mancuso believes the former head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice, Bill Sommers, is the best man for the job.

Sommers resigned last month amid a deepening crisis inside the state’s youth lockups, including escapes, riots and a capacity shortfall.

“I know there were problems at the at the at the state level, but my belief is he ran the Juvenile Justice System in Calcasieu Parrish successfully. I’ve known him my whole career. He’s a a man of integrity. I think he’s got everything we’re looking for. I actually went seeking him out and and asked him and that’s why I believe he left them,” said Mancuso.

“He knew that look, he went in there with problems. And you can say he was unsuccessful or successful. I have 100 percent confidence in Bill Sommer’s ability to help us move forward with what we want to accomplish. And I’m going to give him all the resources and the tools to do that, and I believe the School Board is going to do the same thing,” he said.

The school board and the sheriff’s office would each pay half the salary for the new Director of Security position.

When asked how much the sheriff’s office would be contributing towards the salary of the new position, Mancuso said, “Probably, just probably the same amount. We’re going to split the cost.”

The cost would be $50,000 each.

The main goal of the director of security position is to keep students safe.

“To truly solve any security issues we would have to build all new schools, because schools, some of these schools are 30, 40 years old. If they were built for security purposes like we want them to be now,” said Mancuso. “All we’re trying to do is make our our our kids safe in Calcasieu Parish. That’s that is the only goal. There’s no mirrors or or something going on behind the scene. This is all it’s about. "

The school board will meet next week to make a decision on the new director of security position.

