50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton and Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon, LA (KPLC) - A Vernon family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping.

In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.

They woke up and went outside and the car was gone.

Thompson said parts of the suspect’s car were left behind and could be identified.

Thompson said she is glad her children were not hurt, but also expressed frustration that the wreck left the family without a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

A resident in Vernon Parish said a vehicle struck her home and two vehicles in the middle of...
A resident in Vernon Parish said a vehicle struck her home and two vehicles in the middle of the night, leaving behind a piece of its grille.(KPLC)
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept(KPLC)
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

18-month-old Kilo lives with his owner in Merryville. If the town ban stands, he will have to...
Merryville order to re-home pit bulls within 48 hours put on hold for now
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog again tonight; warm pattern continues for now
Tiffany Laird Demaioribus
Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate
Arrest graphic
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022