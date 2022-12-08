Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

Vernon, LA (KPLC) - A Vernon family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping.

In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.

They woke up and went outside and the car was gone.

Thompson said parts of the suspect’s car were left behind and could be identified.

Thompson said she is glad her children were not hurt, but also expressed frustration that the wreck left the family without a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

A resident in Vernon Parish said a vehicle struck her home and two vehicles in the middle of the night, leaving behind a piece of its grille. (KPLC)

