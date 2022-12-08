Trinity Baptist Church’s Christmas light show returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown to Christmas is on, and it’s bright at Trinity Baptist Church. The annual show has definitely gotten bigger and brighter over the last nine years.

“We started with a little small 14-channel thing and and after we finished that first Christmas, my wife comes home with the trunk of the car packed full of Christmas Trees and and reduced sale Christmas lights. Next year we’re going to make it bigger is what she said,” said Fred Roeder.

The annual Christmas light show is back after being dark for the last two years. The show uses thousands of LED lights and syncs the show to music.

“We have about 100,000 lights. there’s four small computers that run. the show each night. so it’s free, free to the public,” said David Roeder.

“The lights was really cute and beautiful. They’re pretty. They do light up my day. They’re very bright,” said light show watchers.

The light show comes to life thanks to a small army that gets the lights to sparkle.

“It’s probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 volunteers just setting everything up, not to mention the hours that the rotors put in,” said Keith Langley.

Visitor who drive by the light show can tune in their radio to 88.9 FM to hear the music synced with the show.

“We’d like to invite you to Trinity Baptist Church at 1800 Country Club Road, and it will run every night from 5 to 11 all the way through Christmas,” said the lighting team.

There is no charge, so feel free to visit as often as you like. Be sure to tune your radio to 88.9 FM while watching the display.

