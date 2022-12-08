SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2022.

Rockiea Shalane Victoria, 45, Houston: Forgery; attempted theft less than $1,000; turning movements and required signals.

Hanna Jade Edwards, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainers (5).

John Terrell Voiselle, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Wakisha Yvone Foster, 47, Spring, Texas: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer; forgery; attempted theft less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Donisha Faye Hicks, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; aggravated battery.

Dalton Matthew Jeans, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2); First-offense synthetic marijuana possession; drug paraphernalia; careless operation; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Darren Malachi, 54, Houston, Texas: Failure to possess required license for home improvements or residential construction.

Alana Marie Reeves, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Eugene JohnKelley Victor, 45, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; simple burglary (2 counts); theft less than $1,000.

Jonathan Allen Kibodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Criminal mischief; Schedule IV possession.

Julie Clair Aron, 42, Westlake: Schedule IV possession; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Sharhonda Dawn McCoy, 54, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession; Schedule IV possession; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft less than $1,000.