Suspected car burglar held at gunpoint until deputies arrive

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle was held at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to officials with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said when deputies arrived at a suspicious person report on Pine Island Highway Wednesday, a female was holding Elton man Thomas Henry Buxton, 52, at gunpoint outside a vehicle.

Buxton ran as deputies approached, but was apprehended nearby in a flooded field, Ivey said.

The female said she caught Buxton breaking into her car, Ivey said. He said deputies believe Buxton has also broken into other vehicles and a residence in the area.

Buxton was arrested on two counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, four counts of criminal trespassing, and two counts of contempt of court on outstanding warrants.

