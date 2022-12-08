50/50 Thursdays
Progress made towards Contraband Bayou Extension Project

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A step was made towards the Contraband Bayou Extension Project at Lake Charles City Council.

A plan to create a bridge that would extend Nelson Road over to West Sallier Street was first discussed with the public in 2013.

The project will also widen Sallier Street and upgrade water, sewer, and drainage systems.

At Wednesday evening’s meeting, the council took one of the city’s first steps towards their part of construction.

“City council is voting on an item that will accept the lowest responsive bid and authorize the city to enter into an agreement that will relocate some water and sewer utilities from the right of way that they are currently in, into a newly acquired right of way,” City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.

At last word, the project is expected to take two years to complete.

