50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Faces counts of first-degree murder, cruelty to infirm
(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say.

Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, were in a physical fight around three days earlier, and Demaioribus had “struck the victim several times with blunt objects,” Sheriff Hebert said.

Demaioribus was arrested on Dec. 2 on counts of battery upon people with infirmities and cruelty to the infirm. Her bond was set at $203,000, Hebert said.

On Dec. 8, Demaioribus was additionally charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, Hebert said. She is held at the Allen Parish Jail.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has not released a photo of the suspect. KPLC has requested her mugshot.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Arrest graphic
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier and warm afternoon; another night of fog ahead
Being safe as a gun owner
Suspected car burglar held at gunpoint until deputies arrive
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish