Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say.

Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, were in a physical fight around three days earlier, and Demaioribus had “struck the victim several times with blunt objects,” Sheriff Hebert said.

Demaioribus was arrested on Dec. 2 on counts of battery upon people with infirmities and cruelty to the infirm. Her bond was set at $203,000, Hebert said.

On Dec. 8, Demaioribus was additionally charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, Hebert said. She is held at the Allen Parish Jail.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has not released a photo of the suspect. KPLC has requested her mugshot.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.