Merryville order to re-home pit bulls within 48 hours put on hold for now

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Merryville has rescinded the 48-hour notice for pit bull owners to re-home their dogs.

Merryville’s plan to begin enforcing a pit bull ban that had been on the lawbooks for decades was met with resistance.

Merryville officials said the town sent notices to 17 homes, saying residents had 48 hours to find new homes for their dogs.

But after receiving backlash, the town now says that decision is on hold, although police will respond and act accordingly if they receive a report of an aggressive dog or if an incident occurs.

An agenda item has been added to next week’s council meeting to discuss the ordinance further, with input from other cities and the Humane Society.

