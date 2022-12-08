FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier and warm afternoon; another night of fog ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures again climb to around 80 this afternoon after the fog and clouds from earlier today move out of the way for a few hours. That said, more fog returning tonight will again create hazardous driving conditions for most of the area. This fog will move northward from the coastal areas first, to the northern parishes closer to midnight and through the overnight hours. Visibility will drop to less than one quarter of a mile at times. Make sure to use your low beam headlights when driving and slow down on the roads!

Friday will shape up to be very similar to today weather-wise, with morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs right around 80 degrees. Heading into the weekend, a weak frontal boundary will stall over the state and send up rain chances slightly for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon hours both days this weekend.

The bigger weather maker arrives next week in the form of a strong cold front. Timing it out, it looks to make a late Tuesday night arrival to Southwest Louisiana, sending rain chances up and a few stronger storms also can’t be ruled out Tuesday into Tuesday night ahead of the front. This will be a potent storm system for much of the country, bringing blizzard conditions to the northern and central Plains states and the severe threat farther south. Behind the front, lingering rain will taper off Wednesday morning as temperatures begin to plummet Wednesday into Thursday.

By the latter part of next week, highs only manage to climb into the 50s with lows at night back in the 30s and 40s! It’s still several days away, but the signs of change are finally on the horizon.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.