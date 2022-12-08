Elton mayor candidates prepare for runoff election

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The mayoral race in Elton heads to a runoff this Saturday, Dec 10.

Numbers in the November election separated Brandon Kelley (R) and Kesia Lemoine (I) by only one vote: 141 to 142, each pulling around 32 percent of total votes for the race.

“A lot of people got out to vote and there way strong indications that either one of us were the selected people that they want to run the town,” Kelley said.

“So don’t feel like your vote does not matter, being that close because it could be that one vote that makes the difference,” Lemoine said.

Prior to the Nov. 8 election, we asked each of the candidates what changes need to be made for Elton to prosper.

Lemonie explained she wants to address empty buildings to bring more businesses back to the area.

Kelley told 7News that the water system is one of the biggest issues he hopes to address.

Now, Lemoine and Kelley are once again asking voters for their support in the runoff.

“I believe I’m the right fit for the mayor of the Town of Elton because I’m not just doing this for me,” Kelley said. “I’m doing this for the town. A lot of people asked me to run and I promised I would do everything I can while in office and outside to make our town the greatest place that we can expect it to be.”

“I feel like I’m the best candidate for my experience, my knowledge. I have been a councilmen for eight years and for the last three months, I have been mayor pro temp,” Lemoine said.

Polls for the runoff election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

