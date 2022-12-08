Day One of the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers Invitational Tournament wraps up

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) -Wednesday was the first day of the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers Invitational Tournament.

Five games took place Wednesday evening between two gyms.

Things tipped off at 4:30 p.m. between the South Beauregard Lady K’s and the Lafayette Lady Lions. Things really heated up in the second half for a major come back by the Lady K’s but the efforts were not enough. The Lafayette Lady Lions walk away with a 54-38 win.

At the same time, in the back gym, the Welsh Lady Hounds were facing the DeRidder Lady Dragons. Once the Lady Hounds got started, it didn’t stop. The Welsh Lady Hounds walk away with the win with a final score of 45-19.

At 6:00 p.m., the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers faced the Southside Sharks. The Lady Tigers were losing at halftime with a score of 14-25, but their comeback effort was successful, as the Lady Tigers rallied to beat the Southside Sharks with a final score of 45-35.

Also tipping off at 6:00 p.m. in the back gym, the St. Louis Catholic Lady Saints faced the Oakdale Lady Warriors. The Lady Warriors might have gotten on the board first in this matchup, but in the end, St. Louis walks away with the win, with a final score of 52-30.

At 7:30 p.m. the Natchitoches Central Lady Chiefs faced the Sulphur Lady Tors. The Lady Chiefs got the win at the end of Day one, with a final score of 45-37.

The Tournament is back for day two tomorrow. Seven games will be staggered over the course of the evening between the two gyms.

- Natchitoches Central will face Barbe at 3:30 p.m. in the main gym.

- Southside will face South Beauregard at 4:30 p.m. in the back gym.

- Ville Platte will face DeRidder at 5:00 p.m. in the main gym.

- Lafayette will face Jennings at 6:00 p.m. in the back gym.

- Lake Arthur will face North Vermillion at 6:30 p.m. in the main gym.

- Welsh will face Sulphur at 7:30 p.m. in the back gym.

And Iota will face St. Louis Catholic at 8:00 p.m. in the main gym.

