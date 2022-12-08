50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu high school students participate in engineering shadow luncheon

By Joel Bruce
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Junior Achievement SWLA partnered with the Region 5 STEM Center to hold an engineering job shadow luncheon at the Lake Charles Boston Learning Academy.

Local participating industries supported the event by sponsoring tables and sending volunteers to mentor the students.

Students participated in science experiments, robotic demonstrations, and also a question and answer session with a panel of engineers from LyondellBasell and Phillips 66.

“We do this stomp rocket activity where students design their own rocket out of construction paper and then launch it using an empty water bottle,” Region 5 STEM Director Mark Arseneaul said.

Over 200 Calcasieu Parish high school students enrolled in engineering classes.

