Volunteers make sure no Kaufman Elementary students go without gifts

By Joel Bruce
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. KPLC) - The United Way of SWLA and the Marshal’s Office teamed up with one goal in mind - to make sure every child at Kaufman Elementary gets a gift this holiday season.

They unloaded a shipment of toys at the school Tuesday morning with a goal of three gifts for each student.

“And we really are focused on trying to help those hardworking families who are just facing economic challenges for whatever reason,” said United Way of SWLA President and CEO Denise Durel. “It was very clear to me that this, again is that group of folks that they’re working really hard to be able to provide their children with with as much as they can, and so that they have a better life than they had as a child.”

