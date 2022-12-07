SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2022.
- Alexis Molina-Barrientos, 29, OIpelousas: Contempt of court; instate detainer; federal detainer.
- Tyrell Ryan Guidry, 22, Lafayette: Battery of emergency room or personnel or healthcare professional (2 counts).
- Jacob Wayne Jones, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; aggravated criminal damage to property; simple escape; illegal us of weapons.
- John Cleveland Miller, 53, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 counts); criminal trespass; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
- Chase Rachaud Trahan, 20, Houston: Contempt of court; Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia.
- Raymond Mathew Floyd, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of a vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; unlawfully supplying product to falsify a screen test.
- Jacob Mathews Madrigal, 39, Woodway, Texas: Contempt of court.
- Heather Marie Trauth, 29, Sulphur: Probation violation.
- Joshua Roshae Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons.
- Edward Louis Zachery, 38, Sulphur: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; Schedule II possession with intent (2 counts); Schedule I possession with intent; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs; possession of gun by a convicted felon.
- Emile Alexander Jr., 38, Lake Charles: possession of gun by a convicted felon.
- Dusty Keith Jinks, 26, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs.
- Trustin James Andrus, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
- Dylan Jade Hanks, 32, DeQuincy: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.
- Shannon Lea-Ann Hardin, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
- Miguel Angel Hernandez-Gomez, 19, Leander, Texas: Criminal trespass; resisting an officer; federal detainer.
