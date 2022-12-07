50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2022

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2022.

  • Alexis Molina-Barrientos, 29, OIpelousas: Contempt of court; instate detainer; federal detainer.
  • Tyrell Ryan Guidry, 22, Lafayette: Battery of emergency room or personnel or healthcare professional (2 counts).
  • Jacob Wayne Jones, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; aggravated criminal damage to property; simple escape; illegal us of weapons.
  • John Cleveland Miller, 53, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 counts); criminal trespass; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
  • Chase Rachaud Trahan, 20, Houston: Contempt of court; Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia.
  • Raymond Mathew Floyd, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of a vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; unlawfully supplying product to falsify a screen test.
  • Jacob Mathews Madrigal, 39, Woodway, Texas: Contempt of court.
  • Heather Marie Trauth, 29, Sulphur: Probation violation.
  • Joshua Roshae Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons.
  • Edward Louis Zachery, 38, Sulphur: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; Schedule II possession with intent (2 counts); Schedule I possession with intent; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs; possession of gun by a convicted felon.
  • Emile Alexander Jr., 38, Lake Charles: possession of gun by a convicted felon.
  • Dusty Keith Jinks, 26, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs.
  • Trustin James Andrus, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Dylan Jade Hanks, 32, DeQuincy: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.
  • Shannon Lea-Ann Hardin, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Miguel Angel Hernandez-Gomez, 19, Leander, Texas: Criminal trespass; resisting an officer; federal detainer.

