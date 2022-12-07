Sulphur man arrested after shot fired into house on Alvin Road

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested after a bullet was fired into a home on Alvin Road in Carlyss.

Deputies found a bullet hole in a bedroom window and found damage from a bullet in the closet door and a dresser, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob W. Jones, 26, Sulphur, who lives nearby, told deputies he fired several rounds outside of his residence while trying to protect his property from an unknown person in his backyard, Vincent said.

Deputies were called to investigate gunshots on Alvin Road around 11 p.m. Monday.

A witness told detectives they heard a single gunshot followed by a burst of gunshots, Vincent said.

Vincent said the evidence suggested the bullet had come from south of the residence.

Deputies canvassing the area saw Jones exiting his garage and saw a firearm laying on the ground in plain view in the garage, she said.

While attempting to detain Jones “for safety reasons,” he began to resist, she said.

Deputies detained Jones and place him in the back of a transport van, which is when he told deputies he had fired several rounds, she said.

Jones slipped out his handcuffs, and as deputies handcuffed him again, he continued to resist, she said.

Detectives found a .300 caliber AR15 style rifle inside the garage as well as several spent .300 caliber shell casings outside his residence, according to Vincent.

Jones was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for illegal discharge of a firearm; aggravated damage to property; simple escape; and resisting an officer. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $102,500.

