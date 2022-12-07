Restore Louisiana meets to talk to homeowners still struggling to rebuild

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana hosted a meeting in Lake Charles to talk to homeowners who are frustrated and still struggling to repair their homes.

“Over the course of the last year I’ve received a lot of calls and concerns about what’s going on with the actual recovery, so we decided to have the Restore Program come and also the City of Lake Charles come in to explain to the citizens of the area on what’s going on, what’s the holdup and or why things are being held up,” said District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith.

Homeowners are frustrated with FEMA assessments, and Restore Louisiana explained the process can take time.

“FEMA comes out to assist initially. They are the emergency response arm, and so that’s why they come out. And they do these quick assessments and they provide this emergency money. This program is funded by HUD and so that money tends to come a little bit later on, and it’s received based on information that is provided from FEMA, and that’s the reason why the program has the current parameters that they do, where you know you’ve got to have that major or severe determination in order to qualify for assistance with the program,” said Jennifer Perkins with Restore Louisiana.

Homeowners are angry, and some feel the African American community is not getting the help it deserves.

“Every individual in here has their own set of issues. Who do you see in here? The majority of people that arer in here are African American. I don’t think enough is being done for us,” one resident said.

One homeowner said communication and cooperation are essential from everyone in order for the process to work.

“We have our representatives that are here from the legislature. They are the ones that get a lot of the funding from the federal level, so making sure the federal level gets it to the legislators in a timely manner. Make sure the legislators get it to our community representatives, our city council persons, our community representatives, our police jurors so they can get to our neighborhoods, and all of our police jurors need to be drawing their members and their persons that their neighborhoods together and sharing that information,” Consuela Colston said.

The recovery process is challenging, but Restore Louisiana urges homeowners to not give up.

“The road to recovery is it’s not a sprint. Most times it’s a marathon, and the only thing that we can encourage people to do is kind of keep you know, keep going, apply for every resource that’s out there,” Perkins said.

“Those persons who are suffering and those persons who don’t have access, please you reach out as well and ask questions to the people that say that they’re right here in the neighborhood and in the community. You do your part as well as the representatives do their part. If they don’t hear from us, they won’t know what to do,” Colston said.

