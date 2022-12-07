50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mardi Gras SWLA changing name of Krewe of Krewes parade

Krewe of Krewes parade wraps up SWLA Mardi Gras in 2021.
Krewe of Krewes parade wraps up SWLA Mardi Gras in 2021.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana is changing the name of the Krewe of Krewes parade.

In a social media post, the organization said the change is because of confusion between the names of the Krewe of Krewes parade and the Krewe of Krewes organization.

In a post this morning, Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana said it was changing the name of the parade to “The Main Event.”

“Just FYI: Fat Tuesday’s Parade is now called THE MAIN EVENT!” the post read. “(It will no longer be called Krewe of Krewes parade) so moving forward when you hear “THE MAIN EVENT” it’s Fat Tuesday we are referring to!!!”

The post was later taken down, though, and a second post put up, which reads:

“CLARIFICATION!!!!

Due to the confusion being caused in the two names being the same …. Krewe of Krewes parade and Krewe of Krewes the entity, we thought nessary to change the name. The two of which had nothing to do with each other. Simply by changing the name, it solves the confusion!!! That being said ….. please do not speculate or assume the reasoning with out proper communication. We will be asking for a suggested name in the future. This is a temporary name. Thank you for your cooperation and understand.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died at 77.
Funeral services announced for Elton Mayor Avella Ackless
Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza...
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish while changing tire