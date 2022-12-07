Mardi Gras SWLA changing name of Krewe of Krewes parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana is changing the name of the Krewe of Krewes parade.

In a social media post, the organization said the change is because of confusion between the names of the Krewe of Krewes parade and the Krewe of Krewes organization.

In a post this morning, Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana said it was changing the name of the parade to “The Main Event.”

“Just FYI: Fat Tuesday’s Parade is now called THE MAIN EVENT!” the post read. “(It will no longer be called Krewe of Krewes parade) so moving forward when you hear “THE MAIN EVENT” it’s Fat Tuesday we are referring to!!!”

The post was later taken down, though, and a second post put up, which reads:

“CLARIFICATION!!!!

Due to the confusion being caused in the two names being the same …. Krewe of Krewes parade and Krewe of Krewes the entity, we thought nessary to change the name. The two of which had nothing to do with each other. Simply by changing the name, it solves the confusion!!! That being said ….. please do not speculate or assume the reasoning with out proper communication. We will be asking for a suggested name in the future. This is a temporary name. Thank you for your cooperation and understand.”

