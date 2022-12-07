50/50 Thursdays
LSU DB Jay Ward declares for 2023 NFL Draft; will play in bowl game

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive back Jay Ward took to Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to announce his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

WAFB’s Jacques Doucet also confirmed that Ward plans to play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

“I would like to first thank the man above because without him none of this would have been possible,” Ward stated in the tweet. “I would also like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and loved ones who have stuck with me through the bad and the good along this journey.”

Ward will also participate in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

“I would also like to thank the best school in the nation for allowing me to chase my dreams. I was able to make memories and create bonds that will live with me forever,” added Ward.

During his four seasons at LSU, Ward started 22 games and played in 45 with 161 total tackles, 107 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 23 passes defended, six interceptions, and one touchdown.

The Moultrie, Ga. native’s career-high in tackles was 11, which he did twice. The most recent was in 2022 against Mississippi State and the first was in 2021 against Auburn.

