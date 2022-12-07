LEGAL CORNER: Why would a title company require an “affidavit of identity?”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I’m selling my house. Some unrelated person that happens to have my same last name has some sort of a judgment. The title company is making me get “an affidavit of identity.” I am clearly not the same person that is named in the judgment. I have never done business with the creditor. In fact, I have never been sued in my life. Why do I have to do this?

ANSWER: All Judgments are judicial mortgages. They are liens. They attach to all property that the judgment debtor owns or may own in the future.

So, when the judgment debtor’s name is similar to the seller’s name, it is common for the title company or closing attorney to require the judgment creditor to sign and file an affidavit saying that the person named in the judgment is a different and distinct person from the land owner. This clears the title of the similar name judgment.

Two Exceptions:

1. When judgments are filed, they should have the last four digits of the creditor’s social sec. number. If so then there is no need for an affidavit.

2. If the judgment is over 10 years old and it has not been revived, then it is prescribed and is no longer effective.

QUESTION: I just got a property tax bill from the sheriff for some heir property. I don’t think I should pay all of it, but the other family members to do want to pay. What can I do to make them pay their share?

ANSWER: You have options:

1. Just don’t pay the taxes at all and let the property be sold at tax sale. This strategy only makes sense if the property is low value and your share of it is not worth keeping.

2. You could try to become the sole owner (by purchasing the other heirs’ interest). This strategy only makes sense if the property is worth owning and if you have the means to buy the others out.

3. Quit paying taxes, let it go to tax sale, and then buy the property for yourself at tax sale. This makes sense if all of the other owners are living and or are recently deceased. Tax sales are subject to a three-year redemption period. So, you would not be the true owner until after three years. Tax sales are problematic. You should only embark on this strategy with the guidance of real estate lawyer or experienced tax sale buyer.

