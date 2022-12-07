50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. lawmakers say Trade Commission vote to maintain Chinese tariffs benefits BioLab

KIK Consumer Products recently re-opened the BioLab facility after damage sustained from...
KIK Consumer Products recently re-opened the BioLab facility after damage sustained from Hurricane Laura shut the plant down in 2020.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) voted to maintain antidumping duty orders on chlorinated isocyanurates (isos) imports from China and Spain, according to a news release from the USITC.

Louisiana lawmakers said the ruling will benefit producers of chlorinated isos including KIK Consumer Products, which owns the BioLab plant in Westlake.

Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Clay Higgins claim the tariffs will save 99 jobs in Lake Charles.

“The International Trade Commission made the right call by keeping pressure on China for its unfair labor practices and ignoring environmental norms,” Cassidy said. “Louisianans will have jobs and the Lake Charles community will benefit thanks to the continued work and ingenuity at KIK.”

“We must continue efforts to hold China accountable for unfair trade practices, and I am uplifted to see the International Trade Commission embrace policies that protect American industry and workers,” Higgins said. “This decision will have a direct and positive impact on the Bio-Lab facility in Lake Charles, maintaining jobs for many Southwest Louisiana families.”

KIK Consumer Products recently re-opened the BioLab facility after damage sustained from Hurricane Laura shut the plant down in 2020.

“The Commission’s decision to maintain antidumping duties on isocyanurates from China following its third-sunset review is a major win for US manufacturing, BioLab and our recently recommissioned Lake Charles, Louisiana plant after being destroyed by Hurricane Laura in August 2020. The decision protects our ability to fairly compete on the global market by preventing China from using unfair trade practices to distort market dynamics,” KIK Consumer Products COO Jeffrey Schmitt said.

Cassidy and Higgins, along with Senator John Kennedy, sent a letter to the USITC and Biden administration in support of maintaining tariffs on chlorinated isos imports in September.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Krewe of Krewes parade wraps up SWLA Mardi Gras in 2021.
Mardi Gras SWLA changing name of Krewe of Krewes parade
Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died at 77.
Funeral services announced for Elton Mayor Avella Ackless
Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza...
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu