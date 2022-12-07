La. lawmakers say Trade Commission vote to maintain Chinese tariffs benefits BioLab

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) voted to maintain antidumping duty orders on chlorinated isocyanurates (isos) imports from China and Spain, according to a news release from the USITC.

Louisiana lawmakers said the ruling will benefit producers of chlorinated isos including KIK Consumer Products, which owns the BioLab plant in Westlake.

Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Clay Higgins claim the tariffs will save 99 jobs in Lake Charles.

“The International Trade Commission made the right call by keeping pressure on China for its unfair labor practices and ignoring environmental norms,” Cassidy said. “Louisianans will have jobs and the Lake Charles community will benefit thanks to the continued work and ingenuity at KIK.”

“We must continue efforts to hold China accountable for unfair trade practices, and I am uplifted to see the International Trade Commission embrace policies that protect American industry and workers,” Higgins said. “This decision will have a direct and positive impact on the Bio-Lab facility in Lake Charles, maintaining jobs for many Southwest Louisiana families.”

KIK Consumer Products recently re-opened the BioLab facility after damage sustained from Hurricane Laura shut the plant down in 2020.

“The Commission’s decision to maintain antidumping duties on isocyanurates from China following its third-sunset review is a major win for US manufacturing, BioLab and our recently recommissioned Lake Charles, Louisiana plant after being destroyed by Hurricane Laura in August 2020. The decision protects our ability to fairly compete on the global market by preventing China from using unfair trade practices to distort market dynamics,” KIK Consumer Products COO Jeffrey Schmitt said.

Cassidy and Higgins, along with Senator John Kennedy, sent a letter to the USITC and Biden administration in support of maintaining tariffs on chlorinated isos imports in September.

