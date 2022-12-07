50/50 Thursdays
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner.

Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home.

“I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

The family can now call the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath their new home.

“I was like in disbelief,” Krielow said. “You know, it’s just one of those things you never dream of happening but it is just exciting beyond belief.”

Twelve-hundred people bought tickets hoping to win the home and have their chance at some other great prizes.

The $100 tickets went on sale in June and sold out in just 29 hours.

Home builder Kyle LaRocque calls it incredible.

“I think it’s a testament of our area and the good nature of the people of Southwest Louisiana and how they want to support others and the folks that are having to walk this difficult road with childhood cancer,” LaRocque said.

The Lake Charles Dream Home campaign raised $1.2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s not just about the prize but about all of the help that’s going to funnel down the line,” says Krielow.

