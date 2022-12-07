50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Iowa basketball teams take on Hathaway

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa girl and boy teams were in action as they both took the Hathaway Hornets. The girls took the floor first and it was a struggle all night long on the offensive end for the Lady Jackets as they only managed to put up 28 points on the night. Iowa’s Kamylle Jones was effective on the night as she had 7 of the Lady Jacket’s 11 points in the first half. In the end though the Hornets proved to be too much as they went on to win 80-28. As for the boys, they came into the night (2-0), and kept that momentum going against Hathaway. The Yellowjackets jumped out to an early 29-19 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Guard Landon Langley had an unbelievable first half from behind the arc, as he hit 5 three pointers on his way to 21 total points in just the 1st half. Going into the locker room Iowa lead 59-32. Much of the same offensive efficiency continued for the Yellowjackets in the 2nd half, as Iowa rolled 85-54 over the Hornets. The Lady Jackets after tonight are now (3-2), and the boys are off to a (3-0) start to their season. Next up for the girls is Grand Lake this coming Monday, and then the boys take on Bell City at home this Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Hathaway vs Iowa
Iowa vs Hathaway
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80)
LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal
MCNEESE VS ECCLESIA
Cowboys get back on track against Ecclesia
MCNEESE VS ECCLESIA
McNeese vs Ecclesia