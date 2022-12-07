Iowa basketball teams take on Hathaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa girl and boy teams were in action as they both took the Hathaway Hornets. The girls took the floor first and it was a struggle all night long on the offensive end for the Lady Jackets as they only managed to put up 28 points on the night. Iowa’s Kamylle Jones was effective on the night as she had 7 of the Lady Jacket’s 11 points in the first half. In the end though the Hornets proved to be too much as they went on to win 80-28. As for the boys, they came into the night (2-0), and kept that momentum going against Hathaway. The Yellowjackets jumped out to an early 29-19 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Guard Landon Langley had an unbelievable first half from behind the arc, as he hit 5 three pointers on his way to 21 total points in just the 1st half. Going into the locker room Iowa lead 59-32. Much of the same offensive efficiency continued for the Yellowjackets in the 2nd half, as Iowa rolled 85-54 over the Hornets. The Lady Jackets after tonight are now (3-2), and the boys are off to a (3-0) start to their season. Next up for the girls is Grand Lake this coming Monday, and then the boys take on Bell City at home this Thursday.

