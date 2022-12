Funeral services announced for Elton Mayor Avella Ackless

Elton, La. (KPLC) - The family of Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has announced her funeral services.

Ackless passed away on Nov. 29 at age 77 after decades of service to her town. She had served as interim mayor since March after seven years on the town council.

Viewing for Ackless will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Elton. A funeral will follow at 10 a.m.

