FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another night of fog and unseasonably warm December temperatures

24 Hour Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More dense fog returning tonight as we continue on with another very similar weather pattern for a few more days. Temperatures drop into the 60s for lows and sea fog will begin working up the coastline from Cameron Parish through the evening and overnight hours. This fog will again be widespread and thick with a Dense Fog Advisory issued for all of Southwest Louisiana through 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Warm and Muggy Thursday (KPLC)

As was the case today, a few isolated showers will again return but coverage of rain will be only 15%-20% during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow top out again around 80 degrees once the fog and clouds clear. This stalled weather pattern will again mean more fog Thursday night into Friday morning and a few isolated showers possible again Friday. Highs will reach 80 degrees on average, expect near the coastline during the afternoons.

Cold front next week (KPLC)

A weak front will approach from the north on Saturday but stall out across the state. This won’t bring any cooler weather but it will add some energy for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A widely scattered coverage is expected Saturday and Sunday with rain chances 30-40% for the weekend.

Our bigger weather maker arrives next week in the form of a Canadian cold front, with increasing rain chances likely on Tuesday which is when we expect the front to finally move through. Behind the front, temperatures plummet with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s by the middle to latter half of next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.