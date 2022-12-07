50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another night of fog and unseasonably warm December temperatures

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
24 Hour Forecast
24 Hour Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More dense fog returning tonight as we continue on with another very similar weather pattern for a few more days. Temperatures drop into the 60s for lows and sea fog will begin working up the coastline from Cameron Parish through the evening and overnight hours. This fog will again be widespread and thick with a Dense Fog Advisory issued for all of Southwest Louisiana through 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Warm and Muggy Thursday
Warm and Muggy Thursday(KPLC)

As was the case today, a few isolated showers will again return but coverage of rain will be only 15%-20% during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow top out again around 80 degrees once the fog and clouds clear. This stalled weather pattern will again mean more fog Thursday night into Friday morning and a few isolated showers possible again Friday. Highs will reach 80 degrees on average, expect near the coastline during the afternoons.

Cold front next week
Cold front next week(KPLC)

A weak front will approach from the north on Saturday but stall out across the state. This won’t bring any cooler weather but it will add some energy for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A widely scattered coverage is expected Saturday and Sunday with rain chances 30-40% for the weekend.

Our bigger weather maker arrives next week in the form of a Canadian cold front, with increasing rain chances likely on Tuesday which is when we expect the front to finally move through. Behind the front, temperatures plummet with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s by the middle to latter half of next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dense fog tonight; warm and muggy weather continues
Continued warm
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continued warmth; fog likely
Continued warm
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More foggy nights and warm days ahead with a few spotty showers Wednesday