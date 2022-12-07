EBRSO: Gas station clerk arrested for stabbing customer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase.

Brandon Sam, 19, is being charged with aggravated battery for the stabbing, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, at a gas station on Airline Highway near Pecue Lane.

Sam allegedly refused to sell the 27-year-old victim cigarettes because the man could not provide adequate identification.

According to arrest records, the incident escalated from a verbal argument to a fistfight. The suspect pulled out a 5-inch knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, injuring him in the back, leg, and head.

Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, but he is expected to recover.

