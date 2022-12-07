50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

A good Samaritan saved a family from drowning after a car crashed into a canal in Assumption...
Pair saves family from drowning after witnessing crash
Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.
Liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash, report finds
Elton mayor candidates prepare for runoff election
Elton mayor candidates prepare for runoff election
Over 200 Calcasieu Parish high school students enrolled in engineering classes.
Calcasieu high school students participate in engineering shadow luncheon
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say