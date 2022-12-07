50/50 Thursdays
Council on Aging holding community meetings

Calcasieu Council on Aging
Calcasieu Council on Aging
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging is holding two community meetings as it formulates a four-year area plan.

The plan will be submitted to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, the council’s governing authority.

“The major objective of the Area Plan is to help us produce quality planning that will enable us to attain the goals set forth in the Older Americans Act, develop greater capacities to provide comprehensive and coordinated service systems to serve older persons and to assist in utilization of available resources more efficiently.”

There is also an online survey that may be completed HERE.

Community Meetings

West Calcasieu

8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Sulphur Senior Center, 601 Maple St., Sulphur

East Calcasieu

9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

Lake Charles Senior Center, 1530 5th St., Lake Charles

