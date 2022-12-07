50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact with sick birds, LDWF said.

Bird flu was initially discovered in October in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal.

Bird flu has been detected in wild birds, domestic poultry, or both in 49 states and resulted in the death of over 3,000 wild birds and nearly 48 million domestic birds, LDWF said.

