3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away.
Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.