3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall.

DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.

The three new SROs are Beauregard Sheriff Deputy Oscar Lopez, and DeRidder Police Officers Joshua Stanford and Marlon Holmes.

BPSO and DeRidder Police said campus sizes, number of campuses and tragedies such as the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas were contributing factors for the request for more SROs.

“With the current national trends, we are not seeing a decline in active shooters, we are seeing an increase,” DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard said. “We cannot say that it’s never going to happen here. We have to be prepared and adding these SROs is going toward that goal for both agencies, the community and for the safety of everyone.”

BPSO and DeRidder Police work cooperatively in response to threats at Beauregard Parish schools.

