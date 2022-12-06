Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020.

First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street.

What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris.

For the fourth time in less than three years, Robert Attales discovered that the place he grew up has caught fire.

The first three times, his brother, Johnny Miller, was reportedly responsible and arrested on arson charges by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“I had a whole flow of emotions coming through, you know. That’s my brother that’s family. Second off he’s igniting our family home. Our family home is burning to the ground while he’s watching it,” Attales said.

The fire destroyed the only family belongings they had left.

After Attales’ mother passed in 2018, family members were preparing to sell her home, but he said his brother disagreed with the plan.

“He verbally told us that he would rather see it burn to the ground before we did anything like that with the home,” Attales said.

The first time it caught fire was February of 2020, then again in April of 2020, and then again in October 2020.

The home was declared unlivable and didn’t have electricity, yet neighbors in the area say it seemed someone was staying there. They say the frequent fires have them concerned for their safety.

This time the house next door was damaged due to the blaze.

“It’s something you think about at a father. As a parent. You don’t want anything to happen to your kids and for somebody to set their own house on fire. I wouldn’t put it past him to put somebody else’s house on fire,” neighbor Lyndon Berwick said.

The cause of the fire is still under the investigation, and so far no arrests have been made.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.