SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2022

A pair of handcuffs.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2022.

  • Darrel James Conner Jr., 35, DeQuincy: 3 instate detainers; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
  • Joshua Glenn Abshire, 38, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; 2 out-of-state detainers.
  • Russell Earl Burnworth, 62, Sulphur: Contempt of court; entry or remaining after being forbidden.
  • Brian Anthony Love, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Kenneth Tramaine Salvage, 36, Baker: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; contempt of court; operating a vehicle while license suspended; federal detainer; instate detainer.
  • Laquasa Yvonne Ryans, 46, Westlake: Contempt of court; Schedule I possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.
  • Malcolm Jamar Jasmine, 32, Lake Charles: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; no seat belt.
  • Robert Mitchell Hardy, 29, Welsh: Federal detainer.
  • Myron James Murrell, 39, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.
  • Antoinette Deshay Celestine, 30, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
  • Breanna Paige Vidrine, 26, Lake Charles: contempt of court (3 counts); Schedule II possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
  • Herbert Leon Ceasar, 40, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.
  • Anthony Gerard Butler, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession with intent.
  • Javonte Adolelphus Akiem Goodwin, 21, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft of a firearm; out-of-state detainer; parole violation.
  • Marc Anthony Rigmaiden, 43, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; Schedule V possession; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor.
  • Edward Lee Gater, 56, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (5 counts); Schedule I possession with intent.
  • Tyric Dewayne Davis, 20, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Joshua Nicholas McKenzie, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; terrorizing; theft less than $1,000; Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Willie Frank Porter, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.
  • Cescely Dionne Jackson, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; Schedule IV possession; Schedule V possession; Schedule II possession; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor.

