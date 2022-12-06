SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2022.

Darrel James Conner Jr., 35, DeQuincy: 3 instate detainers; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Joshua Glenn Abshire, 38, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; 2 out-of-state detainers.

Russell Earl Burnworth, 62, Sulphur: Contempt of court; entry or remaining after being forbidden.

Brian Anthony Love, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Kenneth Tramaine Salvage, 36, Baker: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; contempt of court; operating a vehicle while license suspended; federal detainer; instate detainer.

Laquasa Yvonne Ryans, 46, Westlake: Contempt of court; Schedule I possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Malcolm Jamar Jasmine, 32, Lake Charles: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; no seat belt.

Robert Mitchell Hardy, 29, Welsh: Federal detainer.

Myron James Murrell, 39, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.

Antoinette Deshay Celestine, 30, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Breanna Paige Vidrine, 26, Lake Charles: contempt of court (3 counts); Schedule II possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Herbert Leon Ceasar, 40, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.

Anthony Gerard Butler, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession with intent.

Javonte Adolelphus Akiem Goodwin, 21, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft of a firearm; out-of-state detainer; parole violation.

Marc Anthony Rigmaiden, 43, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; Schedule V possession; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor.

Edward Lee Gater, 56, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (5 counts); Schedule I possession with intent.

Tyric Dewayne Davis, 20, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Joshua Nicholas McKenzie, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; terrorizing; theft less than $1,000; Schedule I possession; drug paraphernalia.

Willie Frank Porter, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.