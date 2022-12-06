50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Meta threatens to remove news content from social apps

The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad...
The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites access to their content.(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove all news content from its sites if Congress passes a law to allow news organizations to negotiate with tech companies to distribute their stories.

The bill would allow news groups to bargain collectively with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites like Facebook access to their content.

There are reports Congress will add the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to the Defense Authorization Bill.

That may create an easier path for the legislation to pass.

A spokesperson for Meta said Monday if Congress approves the legislation, the company would be forced to consider removing all news content from its platforms.

Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation
Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)

The tech industry strongly opposes the bill.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
FILE - The Heisman Trophy, as seen in this 1978 file photo, is awarded each year to an...
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists
What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris.
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Damien Guidry was arrested in 2019 in connection with a killing in Jennings, but the grand jury...
Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom