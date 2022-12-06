50/50 Thursdays
‘Mattress Mack’ to place ceremonial first bet at Horseshoe Lake Charles

Since closing for more than two years due to the pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura, the...
Since closing for more than two years due to the pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura, the former Isle of Capri Lake Charles will officially come ashore in a brand-new, land-based build out as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Dec. 12, 2022.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The former Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino will reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 12.

Following a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m., Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture and record-breaking sports gambler, will place the land-based casino’s ceremonial first bet, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Westlake Mayor Dan Racca will declare the day as “Horseshoe Day,” according to Caesars.

The doors will open at noon. The first 2,000 guests on opening day will receive a “special gift.”

The opening celebration will continue with a firework show over the lake at 9 p.m.

The 60,000-square-foot property will feature dozens of table games, a sportsbook, over 200 hotel rooms and various restaurants. Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to open in mid-2023.

