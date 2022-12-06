‘Mattress Mack’ to place ceremonial first bet at Horseshoe Lake Charles

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The former Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino will reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 12.

Following a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m., Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture and record-breaking sports gambler, will place the land-based casino’s ceremonial first bet, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Westlake Mayor Dan Racca will declare the day as “Horseshoe Day,” according to Caesars.

The doors will open at noon. The first 2,000 guests on opening day will receive a “special gift.”

The opening celebration will continue with a firework show over the lake at 9 p.m.

The 60,000-square-foot property will feature dozens of table games, a sportsbook, over 200 hotel rooms and various restaurants. Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to open in mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.