50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU WR Jack Bech enters transfer portal

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80)
LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Jack Bech announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that he is entering the transfer portal.

Bech made his decision known via social media.

As a freshman, he recorded 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns

During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Lafayette, La. made only 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. He was injured for part of the season, which limited his playing time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the...
No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game
mcneese vs houston baptist
McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama
mcneese vs eiu
McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois