La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave and arrested after authorities said he allegedly violated a restraining order placed on him in Avoyelles Parish.

LSP said on Nov. 7, Nick Ducote, 31, and a woman were both charged with domestic violence by the Marksville Police Department. This led to the retraining order issued by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. As a result, Ducote was placed on administrative leave from LSP.

Then on Dec. 3, LSP said Ducote allegedly violated the order, leading to his arrest and booking into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Jail.

LSP said Ducote has been employed with them since 2014, currently assigned to Patrol at Troop E in Alexandria. He was off duty at the time of both incidents and remains on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.

